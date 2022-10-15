'Kashmir Youth Being Given Liquor Bottle Instead of a Job': PDP Chief Mufti Hits Out at Govt Over Unemployment

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the L-G administration and said that the government wants to give the youth a bottle of alcohol instead of a job. Opening of liquor stores will not be allowed in Kashmir, voices will be raised against it and this will not be allowed to happen in Kashmir, Mufti said.

Mufti accused the government of deliberately troubling youth and said the government has failed to provide employment to them. She said the people should unite and fight against it strongly.

In response to a question regarding the dismissal of the police, Mehbooba Mufti said that no action is taken against those who are involved in real corruption, but they fell the sword on small employees.

Mufti further said horticulture is being destroyed under a conspiracy, and called upon people to fight it. Efforts are being made to destroy horticulture in Kashmir, she said, adding, vehicles loaded with apples are being stopped on the Islay National Highway for unknown reasons.

She also condoled the death of the father-in-law of PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Pandit Puri in Langat Handwara today along with other party leaders.

