Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kashmiri Politicians 'House Guests', Provided with Gym, Hollywood Movie CDs, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office also said all the demands of the detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have been met and they are living in VIP bungalows.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kashmiri Politicians 'House Guests', Provided with Gym, Hollywood Movie CDs, Says MoS Jitendra Singh
File photo of Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.
Loading...

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Kashmiri politicians detained following the abrogation of Article 370 will not be kept in confinement for more than 18 months.

He also said the leaders were not arrested but they were living as "house guests" and were even provided with CDs of Hollywood movies and bread of their choices. "Political leaders have been kept in VIP bungalows. We have even given them CDs of Hollywood movies. Gym facility has also been provided to them. They are not under house arrest. They are house guests," he said at a public rally here.

The Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office asserted that political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir will not be under detention for more than 18 months. An unspecified number of political leaders, separatists, activists and lawyers were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir administration as the Central government on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into Union Territories.

Those who were detained since then include three former Chief Ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Further, Singh said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir belongs to India and the Centre is committed to restoring the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir. "Parliament has already passed a resolution on this in 1999," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram