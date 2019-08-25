Kashmiri Woman's Appeal to Rahul Gandhi Catches Priyanka's Eye as She Questions 'Nationalism'

New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a Kashmiri woman on-board Srinagar-Delhi flight, Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Centre and said millions of people are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”.

The Congress General Secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh shared the video of woman's interaction with Rahul, which has now gone viral on Twitter, and said “How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “nationalism”.

How long is this going to continue?This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”. For those who accuse the opposition of ‘politicising’ this issue: https://t.co/IMLmnTtbLb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a Kashmiri woman who was on-board the same flight in which the delegation of opposition leaders was returning back to Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday.

The inconsolable woman narrated to the Congress leader how the lockdown in Valley since August 5 had caused trouble to the locals. A video of the incident was shared on twitter by Arun Kumar Singh, a reporter with News18 India and has been doing rounds on the microblogging site.

A delegation of opposition parties had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation in the valley after the abrogation of article 370. Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others were part of the delegation and were sent back from the airport.

