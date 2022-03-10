Katehari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Katehari seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nishat Fatima (INC), Prateek Pandey (BSP), Lalji Verma (SP), Avadhesh Kumar (NISHAD), Ashok Kumar Sen (JAP), Ekalakh (PEP), Omaveer (BJMP), Raghupati (MAP), Ram Baran Prajapati (AAP), Rinka Gautam (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.51%, which is -0.82% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lal Ji Verma of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Katehari results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.277 Katehari (कटेहारी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Katehari is part of Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.23%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,93,514 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,885 were male and 1,81,628 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katehari in 2019 was: 857 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,86,952 eligible electors, of which 1,98,255 were male,1,71,876 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,31,575 eligible electors, of which 1,78,336 were male, 1,53,233 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katehari in 2017 was 452. In 2012, there were 331 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lal Ji Verma of BSP won in this seat defeating Awdhesh Kumar Dwivedi of BJP by a margin of 6,287 which was 2.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 35.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shankh Lal Manjhi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lal Ji Verma of BSP by a margin of 17,620 votes which was 8.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 277 Katehari Assembly segment of the 55. Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ritesh Pandey of BSP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat defeating Mukut Bihari of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Katehari are: Nishat Fatima (INC), Prateek Pandey (BSP), Lalji Verma (SP), Avadhesh Kumar (NISHAD), Ashok Kumar Sen (JAP), Ekalakh (PEP), Omaveer (BJMP), Raghupati (MAP), Ram Baran Prajapati (AAP), Rinka Gautam (ASPKR).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.33%, while it was 60.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Katehari went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.277 Katehari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 384. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.277 Katehari comprises of the following areas of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Bhiti, 2 Maharua, 3 Katehari of 4 Akbarpur Tehsil; KC 1 Aourangabad and Iltifatganj Bazar Nagar Panchayat of 1 Tanda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Katehari constituency, which are: Mahadewa, Harraiya, Tanda, Akbarpur, Sadar, Goshainganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Katehari is approximately 606 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katehari is: 26°29’24.7"N 82°25’55.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Katehari results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.