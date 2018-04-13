Kathua Effect In Kerala: Bid to Paint BJP Men as Paedophiles

Updates from chengannur Kerala, where Bypoll is going to be held soon:

"This house has girls aged less than 10 years. BJP people may kindly not enter here asking for votes".#BalatkariJanataParty pic.twitter.com/IKais8zZi1 — Suvarna Haridas (@HaridasSuvarna) April 13, 2018

“Leave your leaflets outside the gate. Vote-seeking BJP members please do not enter the house, we have under-10 girls”



Malayalis are posting pictures of variants of this poster on Facebook, as a protest against #BalatkariJanataParty and #RapeSevaSangh 👊 pic.twitter.com/PGMx50f3Ts — The Last Caveman (@CarDroidusMax) April 13, 2018

: The horrific rape-murder of an eight-year-old has no doubt sent shockwaves across the nation. But in Kerala the anger is so palpable that it has now spawned a campaign to boycott the BJP.Overnight, notices have sprung up in front of homes and buildings. The text on them varies, but they all have the same message."There are young girls in this house. BJP cadre please stay outside the gate," read one banner.These posters have even come up in election-bound Chengannur, where the BJP was hoping to reap dividends. Some posters clearly say, "BJP supporters seeking votes please leave your pamphlets out." The photos of these posters are being widely shared with the hashtag #BalatkariJanataParty.The saffron dhoti-clad, wrist thread and tilak sporting BJP supporters or 'Sanghamitras' are now being made pariahs in the state. It is unclear who is behind the latest campaign.Ironically, Kerala is no stranger to perversity and sexual exploitation of minors.Only on Thursday, an accused in Kollam was given 20 years rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 10-year-old child.BJP workers being painted across the board being paedophiles is unfair. But on their part the 'sanghis' have not made any friends by finding every excuse to justify/quasi-justify the horrific Kathua incident.Kotak Mahindra Bank has had to terminate an assistant manager of their branch in Kochi, after Vishnu Nandakumar tweeted this about the child: "It is good that she was murdered at this young age. Else, she would have grown up to be a suicide bomber."That comment by Vishnu Nandakumar caused a backlash against the bank's Facebook page with thousands downgrading the page's star rating.It is evident that the Kerala polity has been deeply split. The Kerala BJP has some serious image re-building to do thanks to the alleged criminality of some Jammu brethren.