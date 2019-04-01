English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kathua Rape Case Witness Talib Hussain Joins Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP 10 Days Ahead of Poll
Mehboob Mufti in a tweet said she hopes Hussain will work as tirelessly for Jammu and Kashmir as he worked to ensure justice for the Kathua rape victim.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcoming tribal activist Talib Hussain into the party in the presence of party workers (Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboob Mufti’s People Democratic Party on Monday welcomed prominent tribal activist and advocate, Talib Hussain into the party.
Hussain was also at the forefront of the Kathua rape and murder case as a key witness, in which an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community was abducted and gang-raped in January 2018.
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to announce Hussain’s entry into the party.
“Happy to welcome well known tribal rights activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain into PDP today. He fought tirelessly to ensure justice for Rasana rape victim at the cost of his personal safety. Im confident he will work tirelessly towards our vision for a khushaal J&K,” she said.
The Police had previously arrested Hussain in August 2018 following an FIR against him in the rape case. He faced an allegation of rape by his sister-in-law. Following his arrest, Hussain's cousin Mumtaz Ahmed Khan had moved the SC alleging custodial torture of the tribal activist.
In the Kathua rape and murder case, the victim was raped and subsequently murdered in Rasana village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight people, including Sanji Ram, the alleged mastermind of the crime, were arrested.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
