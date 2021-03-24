Katigorah Candidate List: Key Contests in Katigorah Assembly Constituency of Assam

Katigorah Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Katigorah seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Amar Chand Jain of BJP won from this seat beating Khalil Uddin Mazumder of AIUDF by a margin of 8,808 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Anwarul Haque of INC by a margin of 6,142 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Katigorah Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Katigorah constituency are: Gautam Roy of BJP, Khalil Uddin Mazumder of CONG, Madhan Babu Sinha of AJP