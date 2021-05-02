Katigorah Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Katigorah Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

15. Katigorah (कटिगोरह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Meghalaya (East Jaintia Hills District). Katigorah is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,88,677 eligible electors, of which 96,979 were male, 91,698 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katigorah in 2021 is 946.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,960 eligible electors, of which 85,113 were male, 75,847 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,422 eligible electors, of which 74,010 were male, 63,412 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katigorah in 2016 was 357. In 2011, there were 303.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Amar Chand Jain of BJP won in this seat by defeating Khalil Uddin Mazumder of AIUDF by a margin of 8,808 votes which was 6.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Anwarul Haque of INC by a margin of 6,142 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 32.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 15. Katigorah Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Katigorah are: Khalil Uddin Mazumder (INC), Gautam Roy (BJP), Abdul Odud Choudhury (IND), Junaid Ahmed Barbhuiya (IND), Nasir Uddin Barbhuiya (IND), Monsur Hassan Choudhury (IND), Gmc Sahab Uddin Ahmed (IND), Hilal Ahmed Talukder (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.31%, while it was 74.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 15. Katigorah constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 198. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

15. Katigorah constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Katigora thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Katigorah is 664 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katigorah is: 24°58’44.0"N 92°34’52.0"E.

