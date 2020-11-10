Katihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Katihar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Katihar (कटिहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Katihar is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,63,727 eligible electors, of which 1,38,508 were male, 1,24,802 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,42,829 eligible electors, of which 1,29,571 were male, 1,13,247 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,316 eligible electors, of which 1,12,467 were male, 95,849 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katihar in 2015 was 373. In 2010, there were 259.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tarkishore Prasad of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bijay Singh of JDU by a margin of 14,894 votes which was 9.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.98% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Tar Kishore Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating of RJD by a margin of 20,607 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.87% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 63. Katihar Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 22 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Katihar are: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP), Rajesh Gurnani (NCP), Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD), Ajay Kumar Sah (SBSP), Kundan Kumar (JNP), Janardan Singh (RTRP), Md Zameed (SDPI), Dilip Kumar Poddar (JDS), Poonam Devi (BJJP), Manisha Kumari (PPID), Afaque Ainul (IND), Ashok Kumar Bhagat (IND), Kamal Sharma (IND), Chandan Kishore (IND), Bibhaker Jha Alies Victor Jha (IND), Mohammad Kalamuddin Ansari Alies Kalam (IND), Sanjay Singh (IND), Satyanarayan Agrawal (IND), Samir Kumar Jha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.3%, while it was 60.17% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 253 polling stations in 63. Katihar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 234. In 2010 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

63. Katihar constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Block Katihar including Nagar Parishad Katihar and Community Development Block Hasanganj. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Katihar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Katihar is 179.51 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Katihar is: 25°33'25.9"N 87°35'31.6"E.

