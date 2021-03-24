Katlichera Candidate List: Key Contests in Katlichera Assembly Constituency of Assam

Katlichera Assembly constituency in Hailakandi district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Katlichera seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Suzam Uddin Laskar of AIUDF won from this seat beating Gautam Roy of INC by a margin of 15,084 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gautam Roy of INC won from this this constituency defeating Jyotish Chandra Dey of AIUDF by a margin of 31,967 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Katlichera Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Katlicherra constituency are: Subrata Nath of BJP, Suzamuddin Laskar of AIUDF