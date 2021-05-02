Katlichera Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Katlichera Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

7. Katlichera (कटलीचेरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Hailakandi district of Assam. It shares a border with Mizoram (Mamit, Kolasib Districts). Katlichera is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Only three constituencies in 2021 Assembly elections registered a turnout which was more than 5% than that in the 2016 elections: 7. Katlichera (Assam), 234. Killiyoor (Tamil Nadu), and 224. Kharagpur Sadar (West Bengal)

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,80,101 eligible electors, of which 93,368 were male, 86,733 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katlichera in 2021 is 929.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,58,667 eligible electors, of which 83,822 were male, 74,845 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,268 eligible electors, of which 76,806 were male, 69,462 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katlichera in 2016 was 187. In 2011, there were 125.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Suzam Uddin Laskar of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Gautam Roy of INC by a margin of 15,084 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 40.6% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gautam Roy of INC won in this seat defeating Jyotish Chandra Dey of AIUDF by a margin of 31,967 votes which was 29.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.08% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 7. Katlichera Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Katlichera are: Sanjeev Roy (INC), Suzam Uddin Laskar (AIUDF), Subrata Kumar Nath (BJP), Ram Kumar Nunia (JDU), Achab Uddin Barbhuiya (IND), Aftab Uddin Barbhuiya (IND), Abdul Basit Laskar (IND), Ahmed Hussain Barbhuiya (IND), Johur Uddin Talukdar (IND), Badar Uddin Laskar (IND), Mojmul Islam Laskar (IND), Rajesh Paul (IND), Luthfur Rahman Laskar (IND), Sahab Uddin Laskar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.79%, while it was 74.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 7. Katlichera constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 195. In 2011 there were 187 polling stations.

EXTENT:

7. Katlichera constituency comprises of the following areas of Hailakandi district of Assam: Katlichera thana and Circle No. 3 (Part) and Lala town in Circle No. 2 in Hailakandi thana in Hailakandi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Hailakandi.

The total area covered by Katlichera is 787 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katlichera is: 24°23’02.0"N 92°35’04.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Katlichera results.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here