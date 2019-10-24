Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Katol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (काटोल): Anil Deshmukh of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Katol (काटोल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
NCP
Anil Deshmukh
LEADING

Detailed Results
48. Katol (काटोल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,71,908 eligible electors, of which 1,40,648 were male, 1,31,257 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 390 service voters had also registered to vote.

Katol Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMKP
--
--
Madhuri Pradeep Gajbhiye
BSP
--
--
Mohammad Junaidbab Mohammad Walibaba
IND
--
--
Nitin Chandrabhan Bagde
PJP
--
--
Pradip Madanrao Ubale
CPI(ML)(L)R
--
--
Kasu Ishwar Bagde
VBA
--
--
Dinesh Gunvant Tule
NCP
--
--
Anil Deshmukh
IND
--
--
Charan Kamal Thakur
BJP
--
--
Charansing Babulalji Thakur
GGP
--
--
Dhurve Ravindra Damodhar
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,50,822 eligible electors, of which 1,32,397 were male, 1,18,425 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 390 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,811.

Katol has an elector sex ratio of 933.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Ashish Deshmukh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 5557 votes which was 3.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anil Deshmukh of NCP won in this seat by defeating the RPI(A) candidate by a margin of 32203 votes which was 20.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 42.49% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 48. Katol Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.44%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.83%, while it was 65.24 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 48. Katol constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 48. Katol constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Narkhed Tehsil, Katol Tehsil, Nagpur (Rural) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Wadi (Part A), Villages, Bandhara, Kavdimet, Sirpur, Bhuyari, Khairi, Amgaon, Dhaga, Bajargaon, Khapri, Shiwa, Sawanga, Wanjara, Pachnavari, Satnavari, Malegaon Kh, Malegaon Bk, Padri khapa, Mohgaon bk, Mohgaon kh, Dhamna, Linga, Pethkaldongari, Chandrapur and Vyahad.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Katol is: 21.2899 78.5826.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Katol results.

 

