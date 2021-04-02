Katpadi Candidate List: Key Contests in Katpadi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Katpadi Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Katpadi seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Duraimurugan of DMK won from this seat beating Appu S.R.K of ADMK by a margin of 23,946 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Duraimurugan of DMK won from this this constituency defeating Appu S.R.K.(A) Radhakrishnan.S. of ADMK by a margin of 2,973 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Katpadi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Katpadi constituency are: V. Ramu of AIADMK, Durai Murugan of DMK, A. S. Raja of AMMK, M. Sudharsan of IJK, Thiru Kumaran of NTK