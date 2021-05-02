Katpadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

40. Katpadi (कट्पडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Katpadi is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,48,567 eligible electors, of which 1,20,125 were male, 1,28,408 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katpadi in 2021 is 1069.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,868 eligible electors, of which 1,12,134 were male, 1,17,719 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,454 eligible electors, of which 94,430 were male, 96,026 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katpadi in 2016 was 386. In 2011, there were 1,976.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Duraimurugan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Appu S.R.K of AIADMK by a margin of 23,946 votes which was 13.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 50.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Duraimurugan of DMK won in this seat defeating Appu S.R.K.(A) Radhakrishnan.S. of AIADMK by a margin of 2,973 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 40. Katpadi Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Katpadi are: Duraimurugan (DMK), V Ramu (AIADMK), K Raja (BSP), Arumugam K P (RPOIA), M Sudharsan (IJK), S Thirukkumaran (NTK), A S Raja (AMMK), R S Sridhar (AMGRDMK), J Anandhi (IND), P Dhananjayan (IND), R Baskaran (IND), Raman (IND), K Ramu (IND), D Ramu (IND), V Vinayagam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.46%, while it was 79.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 40. Katpadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 247. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

40. Katpadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Katpadi Taluk (Part) Thengal, Balekuppam, Kondareddipalli, Ponnai, Paramasathu, Madandakuppam, Keeraisathu, Gollapalli, Ammavaripalle, Mahimandalam, Perumalkuppam, Erukkambattu, Vallimalai, Melpadi, Mutharasikuppam, Vinnampalli, Kodukkanthangal, Elayanellore, Thenpalli, Veppalai, Sripadanallore, Kugaiyanallore, Eranthangal, Serkadu, Oddanthangal, Karigiri, Kandipettu, Puthur, Sembarayanallore, Brahmapuram, Sevur, Arumparuthi, Karnampattu, Ammundi, Vandaranthangal, Karasamangalam, Unnamalaisamudram, Thalayarampattu, Thandalamkrishnapuram, Virudampattu and Dharapadavedu villages. Dharapadavedu (TP), Kalinjur (TP), Katpadi (TP), Kangeyanallur (CT), Gandhinagar (Katpadi Extn) (TP), Thiruvalam (TP), and Senur (CT). Vellore Taluk (Part) Shenpakkam (TP) Walajah Taluk (Part) Vasur, Palleri, Kondakuppam, Marudampakkam, Ekambaranellur, Sikarajapuram, Mukundarayapuram, Katharikuppam and Lalapettai, villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Katpadi is 347 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katpadi is: 13°01’28.9"N 79°12’25.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Katpadi results.

