Katra Bazar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.44%, which is -0.8% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bawan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Katra Bazar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.297 Katra Bazar (कटरा बाजार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Katra Bazar is part of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,23,249 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,446 were male and 1,48,792 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katra Bazar in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,88,528 eligible electors, of which 1,95,785 were male,1,66,370 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,21,856 eligible electors, of which 1,75,131 were male, 1,46,717 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katra Bazar in 2017 was 97. In 2012, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bawan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Baij Nath of SP by a margin of 30,811 which was 13.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bawan Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Masood Alam of BSP by a margin of 6,947 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 297 Katra Bazar Assembly segment of the 57. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Katra Bazar are: Tahir Vano (INC), Bawan Singh (BJP), Baijnath (SP), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Vijay Pra (AAP), Umakant (IND), Kapil Dev (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Bhagauti (IND), Retindra Pal Singh (IND), Renu Devi (IND), Vivek (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.24%, while it was 60.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Katra Bazar went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.297 Katra Bazar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.297 Katra Bazar comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Dubha, 5 Birwa, 6 Paharapur and Katra Bazar Nagar Panchayat of 4 Colonelganj Tehsil; KC 2 Kauria, Panchayats 115 Dewariya Kalan, 120 Susgawan, 123 Asidha, 124 Babhani Sarai, 125 Paraspur Ailhwa, 126 Bhatpi and 127 Bholajot of 5 Khargupur KC of 1 Gonda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Katra Bazar constituency, which are: Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Colonelganj, Gonda, Mehnaun. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Katra Bazar is approximately 592 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katra Bazar is: 27°13’49.1"N 81°46’55.6"E.

