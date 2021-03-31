politics

Kattakkada Candidate List: Key Contests in Kattakkada Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Kattakkada Candidate List: Key Contests in Kattakkada Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kattakkada constituency are: I. B. Sathish of CPI(M), Malayainkeezhu Venugopal of CONG, P. K. Krishnadas of BJP

Kattakkada Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kattakkada seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. I.B. Satheesh of CPM won from this seat beating N.Shakthan of INC by a margin of 849 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections N Sakthan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Adv. M.V.Jayadali of IND by a margin of 12,916 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kattakkada Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 17:36 IST