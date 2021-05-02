Kattakkada Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

138. Kattakkada (कट्टकडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kattakkada is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,95,827 eligible electors, of which 93,750 were male, 1,02,072 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kattakkada in 2021 is 1089.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,87,392 eligible electors, of which 89,559 were male, 97,833 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,306 eligible electors, of which 79,160 were male, 87,146 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kattakkada in 2016 was 1,437. In 2011, there were 1,006.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. I.B. Satheesh of CPIM won in this seat by defeating N.Shakthan of INC by a margin of 849 votes which was 0.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 35.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N Sakthan of INC won in this seat defeating Adv. M.V.Jayadali of IND by a margin of 12,916 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 138. Kattakkada Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kattakkada are: P K Krishnadas (BJP), Malayinkeezhu Venugopal (INC), Adv I B Satheesh (CPIM), Kandala Suresh (BSP), Sreekala Nadar (IND), Syriac Damian V P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.66%, while it was 70.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 138. Kattakkada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 144. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

138. Kattakkada constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Kattakkada, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Vilappil and Vilavoorkal Panchayats in Neyyattinkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Kattakkada is 117 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kattakkada is: 8°29’07.8"N 77°03’06.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kattakkada results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam