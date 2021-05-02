Kattumannarkoil Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

159. Kattumannarkoil (कट्टूमन्नरकोइल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kattumannarkoil is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,28,956 eligible electors, of which 1,14,284 were male, 1,14,656 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kattumannarkoil in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,053 eligible electors, of which 1,07,208 were male, 1,04,840 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,058 eligible electors, of which 94,207 were male, 87,851 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kattumannarkoil in 2016 was 70. In 2011, there were 62.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Murugumaran.N of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Thirumaavalavan.Thol of VCK by a margin of 87 votes which was 0.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 29.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.Murugumaran of AIADMK won in this seat defeating D.Ravikumar of VCK by a margin of 31,725 votes which was 21.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, VCK got the most votes in 159. Kattumannarkoil Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, VCK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kattumannarkoil are: Thanga Udhayakumar (BSP), N Murugumaran (AIADMK), M G Kalyanasundaram (AIJMK), Sinthanai Selvan (VCK), Thanga Vikram (MNM), M Thirunavukarasu (APTADMK), S Narayanamoorthy (AMMK), P Nivedha (NTK), M A T Archunan (IND), A Anandan (IND), P M Kumar (IND), S Tamilselvan (IND), Mathiazhagan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.95%, while it was 79.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 159. Kattumannarkoil constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 246. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

159. Kattumannarkoil constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Kattumannarkoil Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Kattumannarkoil is 458 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kattumannarkoil is: 11°19’25.7"N 79°31’35.4"E.

