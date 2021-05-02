Katwa Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

270. Katwa (कटवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Katwa is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,67,279 eligible electors, of which 1,36,458 were male, 1,30,808 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katwa in 2021 is 959.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,224 eligible electors, of which 1,25,921 were male, 1,17,303 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,236 eligible electors, of which 1,10,443 were male, 1,01,793 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katwa in 2016 was 716. In 2011, there were 410.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rabindranath Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shyama Majumdar of INC by a margin of 911 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rabindranath Chatterjee of INC won in this seat defeating Sudipta Bagchi of CPIM by a margin of 27,525 votes which was 14.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 270. Katwa Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Katwa are: Paritosh Chair (BSP), Prabir Ganguli (INC), Rabindranath Chatterjee (TMC), Shyama Majumdar (BJP), Apurba Chakraborty (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84%, while it was 87.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 270. Katwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 268 polling stations.

EXTENT:

270. Katwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Katwa (M), 2. Dainhat (M), 3. CDB Katwa-II and 4. Khajurdihi, Sudpur, Karajgram and Goai GPs of CDB Katwa-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Katwa is 210 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katwa is: 23°33’56.2"N 88°10’12.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Katwa results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam