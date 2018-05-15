GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Kaup Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kapu): BJP's Lalaji R. Mendon Won

Live election result of 121 Kaup constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kapu MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kaup Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kapu): BJP's Lalaji R. Mendon Won
Live election result of 121 Kaup constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kapu MLA.
Kaup (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,79,828 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 85,446 are male, 94,347 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 110.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Lalaji R. Mendon Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7589352.54%Lalaji R. Mendon
INC6397644.29%Vinay Kumar Sorake
BJSC16341.13%Anupama Shenoy
JD(S)13930.96%M.Mansoor Ibrahim
NOTA8390.58%Nota
AIMEP7130.49%Abdul Rahiman

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,855 votes (1.63%) securing 46.36% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.29%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 967 votes (0.98%) registering 46.59% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.51%.

Check the table below for Kaup live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You