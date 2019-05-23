Kaushambi Election ResultsKaushambi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kaushambi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSP(L) -- -- Rajdev SJP -- -- Mishri Lal JSDL -- -- Shailendra Kumar Pasi IND -- -- Chheddu IND -- -- Pradeep Kumar BSCP -- -- Bachacha Lal BJP -- -- Vinod Kumar Sonkar IND -- -- Shailendra Kumar S/O Gayadin IND -- -- Ram Sumer IND -- -- Shailendra Kumar S/O Late Shiv Prasad Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Girish Pasi SP -- -- Indrajeet Saroj

50. Kaushambi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Kaushambi is 62.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1765023 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 42,900 votes which was 4.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shailendra Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 55,789 votes which was 10.11% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 44.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaushambi was: Vinod Kumar Sonkar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,54,848 men, 7,83,372 women and 289 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kaushambi is: 25.5431 81.4487Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कौशांबी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কৌসাম্বি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कौशांबी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કૌશંબી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கெளசாம்பி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కౌశాంబి, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕೌಶಂಬಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കൗഷമ്പി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)