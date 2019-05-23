Kaushambi Election ResultsKaushambi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaushambi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kaushambi (कौशांबी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
50. Kaushambi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Kaushambi is 62.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1765023 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 42,900 votes which was 4.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shailendra Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 55,789 votes which was 10.11% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 44.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.65% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaushambi was: Vinod Kumar Sonkar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,54,848 men, 7,83,372 women and 289 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kaushambi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kaushambi is: 25.5431 81.4487
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कौशांबी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কৌসাম্বি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कौशांबी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કૌશંબી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கெளசாம்பி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కౌశాంబి, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕೌಶಂಬಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കൗഷമ്പി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Kaushambi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Rajdev
SJP
--
--
Mishri Lal
JSDL
--
--
Shailendra Kumar Pasi
IND
--
--
Chheddu
IND
--
--
Pradeep Kumar
BSCP
--
--
Bachacha Lal
BJP
--
--
Vinod Kumar Sonkar
IND
--
--
Shailendra Kumar S/O Gayadin
IND
--
--
Ram Sumer
IND
--
--
Shailendra Kumar S/O Late Shiv Prasad
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Girish Pasi
SP
--
--
Indrajeet Saroj
