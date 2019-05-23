Kavali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kavali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Garre Suresh Babu IND -- -- Methuku Rajeswari NOTA -- -- Nota PPOI -- -- Sabbella Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy JSP -- -- Pasupuleti Sudhakar TDP -- -- Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy YSRCP -- -- Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy INC -- -- Venkata Rao Chinthala BJP -- -- Kandukuri Venkata Satyanarayana

114. Kavali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,55,371 voters of which 1,24,817 are male and 1,30,507 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kavali, recorded a voter turnout of 76.19%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.57% and in 2009, 70.83% of Kavali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,969 votes which was 2.72% of the total votes polled. Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy polled a total of 1,82,939 (44.75%) votes.TDP's Beeda Masthan Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 19027 (12.3%) votes. Beeda Masthan Rao polled 1,54,690 which was 44.75% of the total votes polled.Kavali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कावली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కావలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)