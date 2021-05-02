Kavundampalayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

117. Kavundampalayam (कवुंदमपल्यम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad District). Kavundampalayam is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,65,228 eligible electors, of which 2,32,142 were male, 2,32,990 female and 96 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kavundampalayam in 2021 is 1004.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 4,10,090 eligible electors, of which 2,05,503 were male, 2,04,541 female and 46 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,628 eligible electors, of which 1,49,650 were male, 1,44,982 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kavundampalayam in 2016 was 58. In 2011, there were 55.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arukutty, V.C. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Payya Gounder @ Krishnan, R. of DMK by a margin of 8,025 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arukutty V C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Subramanian T P of DMK by a margin of 69,260 votes which was 31.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 63.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 117. Kavundampalayam Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kavundampalayam are: G Arunkumar (AIADMK), R Krishnan (DMK), Aruna M (AMMK), Kalamani M (NTK), Siva K (TNIK), Selvaraj M (NGPP), Pankaj Jain (MNM), Arunkumar T (IND), Krishnan M (IND), Suriyakumar K (IND), Gnanaraj M (IND), Pushpanantham V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.45%, while it was 73.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 117. Kavundampalayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 407. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

117. Kavundampalayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore North Taluk (Part) Vellamadai, Kondayampalayam, Agraharasamakulam, Naickenpalayam, Thadagam R.F., Anaikatti (North), Anaikatti (South), Veerapandi, Chinnathadagam, Nanjundapuram, Somayampalayam, Pannimadai, Keeranatham, Kallipalayam and Vellanaipatti villages. Periyanaicken-palayam (TP), Narasimhanaicken-palayam (TP), Idigarai (TP), Sarcarsamakulam (TP), Kalapatti (TP), Vilankurichi (CT), Saravanampatti (TP), Chinnavedampatti (TP), Vellaikinar (TP), Ashokapuram (CT), Kurudampalayam (CT), Thudiyalur (TP) and Kavundampalayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Kavundampalayam is 443 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kavundampalayam is: 11°06’48.6"N 77°00’01.4"E.

