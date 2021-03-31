Kayamkulam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kayamkulam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kayamkulam Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kayamkulam seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.U.Prathibha Hari of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.M.Liju of INC by a margin of 11,857 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.K.Sadasivan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating M.Murali of INC by a margin of 1,315 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Kayamkulam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kayamkulam constituency are: U. Prathibha Hari of CPI(M), Aritha Babu of CONG, Pradeep Lal of BDJS