Kayamkulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

108. Kayamkulam (कायमकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kayamkulam is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,618 eligible electors, of which 1,00,676 were male, 1,12,942 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kayamkulam in 2021 is 1122.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,03,308 eligible electors, of which 95,611 were male, 1,07,697 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,036 eligible electors, of which 83,784 were male, 98,252 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kayamkulam in 2016 was 3,792. In 2011, there were 2,906.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.U.Prathibha Hari of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.M.Liju of INC by a margin of 11,857 votes which was 7.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.K.Sadasivan of CPIM won in this seat defeating M.Murali of INC by a margin of 1,315 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 108. Kayamkulam Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kayamkulam are: Aritha Babu (INC), Adv U Prathibha (CPIM), Pradeeplal (BDJS), Myna Gopinath (SUCOIC), Geevarghese Samuel (IND), Maniyappan Achari (IND), Rajeev R (IND), Sathyanarayanan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.13%, while it was 76.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 108. Kayamkulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 179. In 2011 there were 179 polling stations.

EXTENT:

108. Kayamkulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Kayamkulam Municipality and Devikulangara, Kandalloor, Krishnapuram, Pathiyoor Panchayat in Karthikappally Taluk and Bharanikkavu and Chettikulangara Panchayats in Mavelikkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Kayamkulam is 125 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kayamkulam is: 9°10’57.7"N 76°30’40.3"E.

