Kazhakkoottam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kazhakkoottam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kazhakkoottam Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kazhakkoottam seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kadakampally Surendran of CPM won from this seat beating V.Muraleedharan of BJP by a margin of 7,347 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv. M. A. Vaheed of INC won from this this constituency defeating C Ajayakumar of CPM by a margin of 2,196 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kazhakkoottam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kazhakkoottam constituency are: Kadakampally Surendran of CPI(M), S. S. Lal of CONG, Shobha Surendran of BJP