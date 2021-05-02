Kazhakkoottam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

132. Kazhakkoottam (कज़हाकूट्टम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kazhakkoottam is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,94,365 eligible electors, of which 93,159 were male, 1,01,205 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kazhakkoottam in 2021 is 1086.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,771 eligible electors, of which 86,791 were male, 94,980 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,199 eligible electors, of which 77,440 were male, 85,759 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kazhakkoottam in 2016 was 787. In 2011, there were 599.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Kadakampally Surendran of CPIM won in this seat by defeating V.Muraleedharan of BJP by a margin of 7,347 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 37.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv. M. A. Vaheed of INC won in this seat defeating C Ajayakumar of CPIM by a margin of 2,196 votes which was 2.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 132. Kazhakkoottam Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kazhakkoottam are: Kadakampally Surendran (CPIM), Kochumani (BSP), Dr S S Lal (INC), Sobha Surendran (BJP), Lalumon (IND), V Sasikumaran Nair (IND), Syamlal (IND), Adv Sen A G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.7%, while it was 67.11% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 132. Kazhakkoottam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

132. Kazhakkoottam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Kazhakoottam and Sreekaryam Panchayats and Wards No. 1 to 12, 14, 76, 79 & 81 of Tvpm (M. Corporation) in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Kazhakkoottam is 89 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kazhakkoottam is: 8°32’42.7"N 76°54’15.1"E.

