The row between Telangana and the central government over Republic Day celebrations has reached a crescendo with the high court asking the state to observe the day as per central rules. Like last year, the chief minister wanted to go for a low-key R-Day event.

Earlier, the celebrations were held with much fanfare at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad and, later, at Public Garden in Nampally. The main reason behind the CM’s wish for dimmed celebrations is said to be the strained relationship with governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. This is the second consecutive year that CM Chandrashekar Rao has denied the governor the Republic Day Guard of Honour.

The CM asked the governor to hold the event at Raj Bhavan, while he is expected to observe the same at Pragathi Bhavan. With this, the governor has been denied a chance to unfurl the Tricolour at a full ceremonial parade.

This development attracted criticism from opposition parties. At a media interaction on Wednesday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “It is shameful that the restrictions in the name of coronavirus could be applicable only to Republic Day celebrations, and not for public meetings of the chief minister and his ministers,” he said. “KCR doesn’t believe in democracy and the Constitution. He wants to implement only Kalvakuntla Constitution in the state. That is why he is advocating abolition of the institution of the Governor and rewriting of the Constitution.”

On Wednesday, a writ petition was filed in the Telangana High Court against the non-conduct of Republic Day as per protocol. Petitioners filed a lunch motion saying the Centre had sent a circular to all states to have celebrations and involve students.

After hearing the petition, the bench ruled that the state must follow protocol and observe the day to the best of its ability. After the order, Sanjay Kumar said if Rao respected the Constitution and judicial positions, he must hold a grand Republic Day in Parade Grounds.

“The High Court’s directions to the BRS government to carry out its basic constitutional duties and celebrate Republic Day is a huge slap on the face for the CM,” union minister and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said.

At an event commemorating three years of office last September, Soundararajan had accused KCR of discriminating against her and not allowing her to hoist the Indian flag on the 75th Independence Day. She alleged that KCR will be remembered for discriminating against a woman governor while she was countered by MLC K Kavitha.

“The statements of Hon’ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP-driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana,” Kavitha tweeted.

