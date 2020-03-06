KCR Agrees in Principle to Address Tamil Nadu's Water Woes, Seeks Jagan's Help Too

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday agreed in principle to give drinking water to Tamil Nadu on a request by a state delegation.

Rao also asked the visiting delegation, which comprised ministers SP Velumani, D Jayakumar and other officials, to make the appeal to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government.

Rao called up Jagan and informed him of the meeting and his proposal. He added that of the 70,000 TMC water available in India, after meeting the irrigation needs of the entire country, there would still be a surplus of 30,000 TMC. Of this, only 10,000 TMC is enough to properly put to use for drinking water purpose in the country.

The Telangana CM also asked the delegation to send a formal letter from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the request.





