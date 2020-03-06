English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

KCR Agrees in Principle to Address Tamil Nadu's Water Woes, Seeks Jagan's Help Too

The chief ministers of the twin Telugu states will meet the PM separately.

The chief ministers of the twin Telugu states will meet the PM separately.

The Telangana Chief Minister called up his Andhra counterpart and informed him about his proposal.

H Venkatesh
  • News18
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Share this:

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday agreed in principle to give drinking water to Tamil Nadu on a request by a state delegation.

Rao also asked the visiting delegation, which comprised ministers SP Velumani, D Jayakumar and other officials, to make the appeal to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government.

Rao called up Jagan and informed him of the meeting and his proposal. He added that of the 70,000 TMC water available in India, after meeting the irrigation needs of the entire country, there would still be a surplus of 30,000 TMC. Of this, only 10,000 TMC is enough to properly put to use for drinking water purpose in the country.

The Telangana CM also asked the delegation to send a formal letter from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the request.


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story