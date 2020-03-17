KCR and Owaisi Can 'Seek Refuge in Pakistan' if They Oppose NPR in State: Telangana BJP

Attacking Telangana government for adopting a resolution in the state assembly against the CAA, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens, BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM do not want to register for the NPR due to political reasons, they can "seek refuge in Pakistan".

Sanjay Kumar, who was leading a BJP delegation that protested here against the Telangana government, also claimed that the Telangana government had earlier carried out an exercise similar to the NPR.

"If he and his ally Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) do not want to register for the NPR due to political reasons, they can "seek refuge in Pakistan"," he asserted.

The Telangana assembly on Monday adopted a resolution, moved by Rao, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the NPR and the NRC and urged the Centre to amend CAA "in order to remove all references to any religion, or to any foreign country" given apprehensions among a large section of people in India.

The resolution also alleged that there have been "concerted attempts" to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through the CAA, NPR and NRC.

BJP leader Bala Subrahmanyam Kamarsu, who is also its parliamentary party secretary, said Rao had exhibited his "ignorance" of the Constitution by pushing the resolution since the citizenship issue is the sole prerogative of the Centre.

The resolution, he said, is part of Rao's "blatant attempt to settle Rohingya Muslims" in Hyderabad in collusion with the AIMIM for the two parties' vote bank politics.

"He (Rao) claims to have read over 70000 books. But he has exhibited his ignorance of India's Constitution and his foolishness. It is the bounden duty of a state government to implement the law passed by Parliament. Such a resolution is meaningless," Kamarsu told reporters.

Taking a swipe at Rao over his claim that he did not have his birth certificate and nor did his father, the BJP leader wondered as to how he completed his education and became a lawmaker without furnishing details of his date of birth.

All he (the chief minister) wants is to install his son by any means, Kamarsu alleged.

The Modi government has already said that it has not considered any proposal for a nation-wide NRC.