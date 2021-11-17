KCR Announces Names of 6 Candidates Ahead of Nov 29 Polls, Retains Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari

Ahead of November 29 legislative council elections for six vacant MLC polls under MLA quota, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday finalized the names of candidates. The party retained Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Kadiam Srihari.

Rao announced the names of new MLC candidates of the party including- Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, T Ravinder Rao, Venkatram Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy and Banda Prakash- an MP of Rajya Sabha. CM also offered a chance to former Siddipet Collector Venkatram Reddy who resigned to the post yesterday. KCR also roped in Banda Prakash who is an MP in Rajya Sabha to contest the polls.

On the occasion, KCR conducted a meeting with the leaders and instructed them to follow the party strategy during the polls. He also offered a chance to P Kaushik Reddy to be in MLC fray as Governor Tamilisai Souondararajan denied his name to be an MLA for some cases.

After meeting with the chief minister the six MLC Candidates filed their nominations at the Assembly premises and ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other leaders of the TRS attended the program. They met with the chief minister at Telangana Bhavan.

Currently, the TRS has 103 MLAs in its fold and gets the support of its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which has seven seats totaling to 110 which is more than adequate to elect the MLCs under MLA quota.

