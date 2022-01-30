KCR Asks TRS MPs to Raise Telangana-related Issues in Parliament, KTR Urges Modi to Allocate Funds

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget session from Monday, the TRS MPs will raise state-related issues in the Parliament. TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday instructed the MPs to mount pressure on the Centre by raking up state issues during its budget session.

The CM chaired a meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad and instructed the party leaders in upper and lower Houses to follow the TRS strategy for achieving funds and projects to the state.

KCR directed its leaders K Keshava Rao (Rajya Sabha) and Nama Nageshwar Rao (Lok Sabha) to demand from the BJP government at the Centre to allot generous funds in the Budget and keep bifurcation promises. The CM is learnt to have asked the MPs to raise the state issues in the parliament for more funds and projects to the state.

KCR, who expressed a dissent through a letter to the Centre, has asked Keshava Rao and Nageshwar Rao to make a strong pitch in the Parliament.

After a letter of dissent to the Modi government on the AIS officials in the states and at national level, KCR asked the party MPs to try for funds in the budget and projects.

State IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao also urged PM Narendra Modi on Twitter to keep promises by allocating more funds in the budget session.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.