English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR Calls Cabinet Meet This Afternoon Amid Buzz on Early Telangana Polls
According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at the Konagara Kalan rally on Sept 1, 2018. (Image: Kavitha Kalvakuntla/Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called a meeting of his cabinet at 1pm on Thursday amid speculation of early polls in the state.
The KCR cabinet is likely to decide on the dissolution of Telangana Assembly and call for early elections in the state. Post the cabinet meeting, KCR is expected to meet Governor ESL Narsimhan informing him about the decision.
Subsequently, the Telangana CM will hold a press conference.
Earlier there were reports that KCR, a firm believer in astrology, will hold the cabinet meeting at 6:45 in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat, which ends 9:31 in the morning.
Sources say, the TRS is making arrangements for another public meeting in Humnabad in Karimnagar District on September 7.
Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, who is also KCR's nephew, has been tasked with organising the meet and ensuring that things run smoothly.
The term of the Assembly ends in June and elections in normal course will be held along with next year's general elections.
Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Rao ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly.
According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.
Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly elections from the Lok Sabha polls would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.
The KCR cabinet is likely to decide on the dissolution of Telangana Assembly and call for early elections in the state. Post the cabinet meeting, KCR is expected to meet Governor ESL Narsimhan informing him about the decision.
Subsequently, the Telangana CM will hold a press conference.
Earlier there were reports that KCR, a firm believer in astrology, will hold the cabinet meeting at 6:45 in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat, which ends 9:31 in the morning.
Sources say, the TRS is making arrangements for another public meeting in Humnabad in Karimnagar District on September 7.
Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, who is also KCR's nephew, has been tasked with organising the meet and ensuring that things run smoothly.
The term of the Assembly ends in June and elections in normal course will be held along with next year's general elections.
Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Rao ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly.
According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.
Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly elections from the Lok Sabha polls would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali
- It's a Boy! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Blessed with Their Second Child
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
- Bizarre Video of Fish Being Dropped into a Lake in Utah Has Social Media Enthralled
- Janhvi Kapoor Holidays With Sister Khushi and Navya Nanda in New York; See Pictures and Videos
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...