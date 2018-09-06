Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR Calls Cabinet Meet This Afternoon Amid Buzz on Early Telangana Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called a meeting of his cabinet at 1pm on Thursday amid speculation of early polls in the state.The KCR cabinet is likely to decide on the dissolution of Telangana Assembly and call for early elections in the state. Post the cabinet meeting, KCR is expected to meet Governor ESL Narsimhan informing him about the decision.Subsequently, the Telangana CM will hold a press conference.Earlier there were reports that KCR, a firm believer in astrology, will hold the cabinet meeting at 6:45 in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat, which ends 9:31 in the morning.Sources say, the TRS is making arrangements for another public meeting in Humnabad in Karimnagar District on September 7.Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, who is also KCR's nephew, has been tasked with organising the meet and ensuring that things run smoothly.The term of the Assembly ends in June and elections in normal course will be held along with next year's general elections.Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Rao ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly.According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly elections from the Lok Sabha polls would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.