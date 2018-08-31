English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR Calls Cabinet Meeting Before Mega Rally as Rumours of Early Elections Gather Steam
Though the term of the Telangana assembly expires with that of the Lok Sabha in May 2019, there are rumours that Rao is keen on advancing the assembly elections to November or December to tie in with the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Loading...
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, just two hours before his rally in Hyderabad, amid speculations that he may press for early elections.
Though the term of the Telangana assembly expires with that of the Lok Sabha in May 2019, there are strong rumours that Rao is keen on advancing the assembly elections to November or December to tie in with the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
The ruling TRS on Friday said discussions had been held in the party on advancement of polls, but no decision had been taken yet. “Discussions are happening on many issues. There was also discussion on early elections. But ultimately as I said no decision has been taken on that. We will let you know when we take the decision," Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao told PTI.
When his attention was drawn to remarks by Congress leaders on early polls, he said the TRS is always prepared to face elections and seek the people's mandate.
“Typically the party in power will not lose or give away the time they can govern. Nobody wants to relinquish. Vice versa, the opposition will be desperate and want to unseat the incumbent government as soon as possible.
“But in Telangana it seems to be the complete opposite. Here TRS says we are ready for an election. Opposition seems to be asking questions like why do you want to go for elections so quickly, why not in April? It’s funny in a way,” he said.
The TRS government looks formidable on the ground and KCR is still the most popular and powerful leader in the state. The creator of Telangana, KCR rode to power in 2014 on his popularity. The chief minister has also tried to endear himself to the masses through various pro-people schemes in the last 50 months.
However, all is not well in the state. A shrewd politician, KCR has sensed that even with all the pro-people work and deft handling of political crises, the voters may change their mind at the last minute and he wants to surprise them by advancing the elections.
Second, the BJP is reportedly keen on a pre-poll alliance with KCR for the Lok Sabha polls and he is not in a position to turn down their request. KCR is aware of the problems he is likely to face if he goes to both assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. And he thinks that safeguarding his state's interests by advancing the assembly polls is the best possible option before him.
According to political analysts in Hyderabad, KCR is trying to play safe by planning to advance the elections even if the alliance fares badly in the Lok Sabha polls, at least his base will be safe in the state.
With this in mind, the TRS has planned the September 2 rally on the outskirts of the capital. KT Rama Rao said the event would be massive and raise the political heat in the state, as well as the country. He claimed that the party has 46 lakh workers and even if half of them turn up, it would be a huge gathering.
The TRS has booked 7,300 State Road Transport Corporation buses to ferry people to the venue from different parts of the state for the event where KCR is expected to announce some key decisions.
Though the term of the Telangana assembly expires with that of the Lok Sabha in May 2019, there are strong rumours that Rao is keen on advancing the assembly elections to November or December to tie in with the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
The ruling TRS on Friday said discussions had been held in the party on advancement of polls, but no decision had been taken yet. “Discussions are happening on many issues. There was also discussion on early elections. But ultimately as I said no decision has been taken on that. We will let you know when we take the decision," Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao told PTI.
When his attention was drawn to remarks by Congress leaders on early polls, he said the TRS is always prepared to face elections and seek the people's mandate.
“Typically the party in power will not lose or give away the time they can govern. Nobody wants to relinquish. Vice versa, the opposition will be desperate and want to unseat the incumbent government as soon as possible.
“But in Telangana it seems to be the complete opposite. Here TRS says we are ready for an election. Opposition seems to be asking questions like why do you want to go for elections so quickly, why not in April? It’s funny in a way,” he said.
The TRS government looks formidable on the ground and KCR is still the most popular and powerful leader in the state. The creator of Telangana, KCR rode to power in 2014 on his popularity. The chief minister has also tried to endear himself to the masses through various pro-people schemes in the last 50 months.
However, all is not well in the state. A shrewd politician, KCR has sensed that even with all the pro-people work and deft handling of political crises, the voters may change their mind at the last minute and he wants to surprise them by advancing the elections.
Second, the BJP is reportedly keen on a pre-poll alliance with KCR for the Lok Sabha polls and he is not in a position to turn down their request. KCR is aware of the problems he is likely to face if he goes to both assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. And he thinks that safeguarding his state's interests by advancing the assembly polls is the best possible option before him.
According to political analysts in Hyderabad, KCR is trying to play safe by planning to advance the elections even if the alliance fares badly in the Lok Sabha polls, at least his base will be safe in the state.
With this in mind, the TRS has planned the September 2 rally on the outskirts of the capital. KT Rama Rao said the event would be massive and raise the political heat in the state, as well as the country. He claimed that the party has 46 lakh workers and even if half of them turn up, it would be a huge gathering.
The TRS has booked 7,300 State Road Transport Corporation buses to ferry people to the venue from different parts of the state for the event where KCR is expected to announce some key decisions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...