KCR Confident of Forging Federal Front, Claims Nitish Kumar Will Support Him

Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday claimed that JD (U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will support his ‘Federal Front’.He also made it clear that he will work with YCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy to form a coalition government against the BJP and the Congress, if need arises.The TRS boss predicted that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will face defeat in the polls and hinted at the YCP emerging victorious in the elections slated for April 11.With this, KCR reiterated his stance against his bête noire Naidu and. KCR had predicted in the past that his AP counterpart will face drubbing in the ensuing polls. He exuded confidence that Nitish Kumar like national leaders will join hands with his front for playing a key role at the Centre post polls. “I have been in touch with chiefs of regional parties for a federal front to form a coalition government,” he said.KCR also hit out at Naidu. He alleged that the TDP chief is noted for insulting and targeting his political rivals and making false allegations on them. The TRS supremo also said that even though he may not go to AP to campaign, he will support the YCP.KCR also claimed that he has now got the support of about 120 MPs which will increase to 150 and beyond after the general elections. In Telangana, he is confident of winning 16 seats.