'KCR Following Owaisi's Diktats': Telangana BJP Chief Says Govt is 'Blindly Opposing' Citizenship Act
Telangana BJP chief K Laxman hit out at the TRS government for blindly opposing the CAA and being hands-in-glove with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Fiile photo of chief of Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. (Image : IANS)
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President, K Laxman on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Although, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government is yet to take a decision the Chief Minister has indicated that he will take a stand against the Act that many are calling "unconstitutional" as it introduces religion as a criterion for citizenship.
Laxman hit out at the TRS government for blindly opposing the CAA and being hands-in-glove with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
“The Telangana government is following Owaisi diktats and so opposing the new act. Why is he otherwise opposing the Act,” Laxman asked.
He also expressed surprise that the TRS dispensation is seeking to include the word 'Muslim' in the Act and alleged surrendered to Owaisi's pressure on the issue.
Referring to Owaisi's comments against the Modi government, he said that the leader is just provoking Muslims towards no end.
“People have to be cautious about anti-social elements and MIM is talking in favor of Pakistan,” he said.
The BJP leader also slammed ministers for attending a meeting addressed by Owaisi in Nizamabad against the CAA and NRC. “Why is the Chief Minister attending talks against the Act which is not against any religion or community,” the saffron party leader thundered.
