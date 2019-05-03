Take the pledge to vote

KCR Gets a Warning from EC for Saying 'Hindu Forces Are Trying to Create Unrest'

The Commission had on April 10 issued him a show cause notice, finding him prima facie guilty of passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar in March.

PTI

May 3, 2019
KCR Gets a Warning from EC for Saying 'Hindu Forces Are Trying to Create Unrest'
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday "cautioned" Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his communal remarks and asked him to be more careful in the future.

In an order issued Friday, the EC said, it is of the view that by delivering such speeches, Rao has violated the provisions of model code, which specifies that no political party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences, or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

The Commission had on April 10 issued him a show cause notice, finding him prima facie guilty of passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar in March.

KCR had apparently said, "EE Hindu gallu, Bondhu Gallu, Dikkumalina...Daridrapu Gallu and Desham Lo Aggi pettale and Gattar Levale" (remarks against Hindu forces trying to create unrest in the country).

VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a complaint claiming that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing the election rally at Karimnagar on March 17".
