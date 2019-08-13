KCR Govt Failed to Give Farmers Water Despite Rs 80,000 Crore Kaleshwaram Project, Says BJP's Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of depriving farmers in the vicinity of the Kaleshwaram project of irrigation water.

Dattatreya alleged that farmers in the ayacut (the area that receives irrigation from a project such as a canal) of the ambitious Kaleshwaram project are in protest, however, there is no response from the officials, who are "mute spectators" in the affair.

The former union minister was addressing a press conference at the state BJP office when he hit out at KCR for making tall claims of completing the much-hyped project.

"KCR claims of spending a staggering Rs 80,000 crore to complete this huge project, but there is no use of it," he said, if the state government was unable to distribute waters to standing crops in the ayacut.

"What is the use of such a huge project which is being claimed by the state government as the biggest multi-stage and multi-purpose irrigation project in the world?" he questioned.

"Farmers are seeking water for their crops under ayacut include Sundilla, Annaram, Medigadda and adjoining areas under the Kaleshwaram project," the BJP leader said. He further alleged that KCR was unable to address the problems of the farmers.

Dattatreya attributed the failure to the state government.

"I demand the KCR regime at least now take steps to protect the crops and serve the purpose," he said.

The former union minister warned, "Else, the farmers may suffer huge crop loss and revolt against the government.”

