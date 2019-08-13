Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

KCR Govt Failed to Give Farmers Water Despite Rs 80,000 Crore Kaleshwaram Project, Says BJP's Dattatreya

Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya was addressing a press conference at the state BJP office when he hit out at KCR for making tall claims of completing the much-hyped project.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
KCR Govt Failed to Give Farmers Water Despite Rs 80,000 Crore Kaleshwaram Project, Says BJP's Dattatreya
File photo of former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya (Image : PTI).
Loading...

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of depriving farmers in the vicinity of the Kaleshwaram project of irrigation water.

Dattatreya alleged that farmers in the ayacut (the area that receives irrigation from a project such as a canal) of the ambitious Kaleshwaram project are in protest, however, there is no response from the officials, who are "mute spectators" in the affair.

The former union minister was addressing a press conference at the state BJP office when he hit out at KCR for making tall claims of completing the much-hyped project.

"KCR claims of spending a staggering Rs 80,000 crore to complete this huge project, but there is no use of it," he said, if the state government was unable to distribute waters to standing crops in the ayacut.

"What is the use of such a huge project which is being claimed by the state government as the biggest multi-stage and multi-purpose irrigation project in the world?" he questioned.

"Farmers are seeking water for their crops under ayacut include Sundilla, Annaram, Medigadda and adjoining areas under the Kaleshwaram project," the BJP leader said. He further alleged that KCR was unable to address the problems of the farmers.

Dattatreya attributed the failure to the state government.

"I demand the KCR regime at least now take steps to protect the crops and serve the purpose," he said.

The former union minister warned, "Else, the farmers may suffer huge crop loss and revolt against the government.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram