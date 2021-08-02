KCR Hits Out at Centre on Krishna Water Issue, Slams AP for ‘Dadagiri’

Lashing out at the Centre for its failure to address the Krishna controversy and issuing a Gazette notification, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday condemned the attitude of the Union government for opposing Telangana.

He also took potshots at the Andhra Pradesh government for resorting to a sort of ‘Dadagiri’ on the controversial Krishna River water-sharing issue. Announcing sops to the Nagarjuna Sagar segment with Minister Jagadish Reddy, KCR has taken a swipe at the Centre for opposing Telangana on water row. “We will take a judicious share of water come what may and fight at any level,” he announced.

The CM flayed that the Centre was coming in the way of its irrigation projects and power generation on Krishna River. He also did not mince words by saying that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to dominate on the issue. “The AP government is doing ‘Dadagiri’ and we are ready to tackle what may come,” he reiterated.

His remarks came at a time when the Centre and Krishna Board stalled the irrigation projects’ works and power generation after a complaint from the AP government.

Telangana opposed Pothireddypadu and Rayalaseema projects for illegal construction. The Centre as well as the Krishna Board have asked the AP government to stop these projects.

The AP counterpart is opposing Telangana concerning irrigation projects and power generation.

“Besides constructing the illegal projects the Jagan government has been raising objections on our projects,” he deplored.

Union Jal Shakti Minister expressed his displeasure in Parliament, saying that both the States are violating norms which should follow the Gazette.

The Centre directed both the States to stall illegal structures after their complaints on each other.

Recently the KCR government in a letter to the Centre said that it has no objection to the AP to produce power at the Srisailam project.

The Centre mandated, through the Gazette, the two States to follow its directions as officials will take a call on Krishna and Godavari water boards for distribution and use of the waters. Telangana opposed the Centre in this regard and vowed to fight legally.

KCR said that despite opposition from the Centre and AP, Telangana will get its share of waters from Krishna.

KCR announced to give Rs 150 crore for the development of the Nagarjuna Sagar segment. Minister Jagadish Reddy, Sukhender Reddy, MLA Bhagath and others were present.

