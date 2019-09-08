Take the pledge to vote

KCR Inducts 6 Ministers in Telangana Cabinet, Harish Rao gets Finance, KTR retains IT

In February, K Chandrasekhar Rao had expanded his two-member cabinet after he rode to a thumping victory in the December 7, 2018 state assembly elections, by inducting 10 ministers.

H Venkatesh | News18

September 8, 2019
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday afternoon expanded his 12-member cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

The chief minister kept his promise of inducting two women leaders, which included Sabitha Indra Reddy, in the Cabinet. Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan assumed office as Telangana’s second Governor.

Rao's son K T Rama Rao, and his nephew and senior TRS MLA T Harish Rao have served as ministers in the first TRS-led government in the state between 2014 and 2018, while Sabitha Indra Reddy was Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

With an eye on retaining the balance of caste and community equations, and priorities in various districts, KCR has made a careful rejig with three old faces and three new ones.

The chief minister re-inducted Harish Rao first, son KT Rama Rao second, followed by Sabitha Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Sathyavathi Rathod and Puvvada Ajay, respectively.

Harish Rao got the key Finance portfolio and KT Rama Rao retained his previous portfolios of IT and Industries and Municipal wing. Sabitha got Education, Kamalakar has been given Civil Supplies and BC Welfare, Sathyavathi has been allotted Tribal, Women and Child Development and P Ajay got Transport portfolio.

The new KCR cabinet later a photo with the Governor in the lush green lawns at Raj Bhavan.

All ministers, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Council deputy chairman N Vidyasagar Rao, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, DGP and officials were present.

With the current expansion of the ministry, the strength has risen to 18.

