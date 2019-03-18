KCR, Jagan Conspiring Against TDP at PM Modi’s Behest, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the PM had extended his support to YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to conspire against the TDP government and Andhra’s development.Naidu also ridiculed KCR for his claim that he will get support of 120 MPs after election results are declared and a ‘federal front’ might come to power by routing out the BJP and Congress.Naidu said Rao’s proposed front would only have TRS and YSRC MPs.The TDP chief, who kick-started his poll campaign from Tirupati, addressed two public meetings in Nellore and Prakasham districts on Monday.“At Modi’s behest, Rao and Reddy are targeting me and trying to come in the way of Andhra’s development,” Naidu said.The Modi government is deliberately conspiring with Rao and Reddy to reduce TDP’s prospects in the upcoming polls, he added.Naidu also hit out at Rao for moving the Supreme Court against the Polavaram project, which according to him, could wipe out water problems in Andhra Pradesh.He said the welfare schemes introduced by his government were better than the ones launched by the Telangana chief minister. He said if the YSRC chief was voted to power, the state would see dictatorial rule and anarchy would prevail.Stating that Reddy encouraged political murders, Naidu said the opposition leader was involved in the death of several TDP leaders, including Paritala Ravindra. Now, he was doing the same with his uncle and former minister Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Naidu added.He said though the YSRC chief had initially tried to keep the murder under wraps, Reddy was seeking a CBI probe with support from Modi.Stating that a probe has already been ordered, the Andhra CM said the guilty would soon be punished.​