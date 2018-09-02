KCR Calls for Telangana's Unity to 'Defeat Delhi Parties', Keeps Up Suspense on Early Elections

Amid speculations of Telanagana Chief Minister dissolving the Assembly to call for early elections, KCR called for the state to put up a united front to defeat Delhi-based political parties.Speaking at the mega rally on the outskirts of Hyderabad, KCR said, “Like Tamil Nadu, Telangana should also unite to oppose other Delhi-based parties.”“Some media channels are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All TRS members have given me the right to take a decision on the future of Telangana. I will tell you when I take that decision,” KCR said at the TRS rally.However, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief refrained from making any announcements on early elections or forming alliances with other political parties for the 2019 elections.Before the Konagara Kalan rally, that was delayed by several hours, the Telengana cabinet met on Sunday afternoon, giving way for further speculations on early state elections."Shortly, another Cabinet meeting will be held where more decision are to be taken," was the cryptic reply by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari when reporters asked him whether early dissolution of the Assembly came up for discussion.The cabinet meet chaired by K Chandrasekhar Rao here announced decisions on welfare measures, including increasing the salary of women workers under ASHA programme, Finance Minister Etela Rajender and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said.Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people about the government.State Minister and Rao's son K T Rama Rao said on Friday that discussions had been held in the party on advancement of the Assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.In this backdrop, the cabinet meeting assumed significance, but the ministers indicated the issue was not on Sunday's agenda.Rather, the Chief Secretary announced that he has asked all government departments to submit their proposals to be placed before the Council of Ministers by September 4. This has further triggered rumours that there will be another Cabinet meeting on September 6, when KCR might finally announce early elections.The speculation about early assembly polls has also gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days.The chief minister in a recent media interaction did not give a direct reply on reports of early assembly election, but had said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.He had also said various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats in 119-member assembly in the polls.In other announcements, the government said the Cabinet has decided to construct "Atma Gourava Bhavan" (self-respect building) for the Backward Classes on a 75-acre site here at a cost of Rs 71 crore.It was also decided to enhance wages of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to Rs 7,500 per month from the current Rs 6,000 per month.Similarly, the honorarium paid to workers of 'Gopal Mithra' (friend of cowherd) programme aimed at cattle breeding through doorstep would be enhanced to Rs 8,500 per month from Rs 3,500 per month.Increasing the retirement age of temple priests to 65 years was among other decisions taken at the meeting, the ministers said.