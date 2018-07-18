KCR May Opt for Early Assembly Elections in Telangana, But Vaastu Has a Role to Play

Is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao preparing for an early election in the state? Rumour mills in Hyderabad are abuzz with the news that KCR might face the electorate along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.Even though there is no official word from the CM camp or Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) office, political pundits haven’t ruled out the possibility of the “creator” of Telangana advancing the polls. The elections are due in April/May 2019 along with Lok Sabha polls.After taking charge in June 2014, KCR has taken up several developmental projects and has also successfully implemented some of them. Even his political adversaries admit that it would be very difficult to unseat him because of his massive pro-people work.The shrewd KCR has also cleverly decimated opposition parties like TDP, YSRCP, and BJP in Telangana. A few Congressmen also defected to his side.By doing this he has achieved short-term success but unknowingly also strengthened the main opposition Congress by making it a bipolar polity. The Congress which was down and out in the first three years of KCR rule seems to have regained strength in the last 18 months.The powerful Reddy caste has returned to the Congress after a brief honeymoon with the TRS and they are eyeing the CM post. The Congress is also hopeful of getting SC/ST and Muslim votes. If that happens the TRS would be in a tight spot.Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy has also proved the critics wrong by holding the party together by taking on the KCR government on various issues.Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly from Lok Sabha would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.While others argue that advancing the elections could be disastrous as most of the CMs who had advanced elections lost in the past. They also dismiss theories of Congress’ potential to dislodge the KCR government.KCR is a firm believer in astrology and Vaastu. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.