KCR Names Telangana Reservoirs and Pump Houses After Goddesses

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to name reservoirs and pump houses after Goddesses.

The Anantagiri reservoir and pump house were named as Annapurna reservoir, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project.

Rao had earlier named five other barrages and pump houses under the Kaleswaram project after Goddesses.

Medigadda barrage was named as Lakshmi barrage, Kannepally pump house as Lakshmi pump house, Annaram barrage as Saraswati barrage and Siripuram pump house as Saraswati pump house.

Sundilla barrage was named as Parvati barrage and Golivada pump house as Parvati pump house.

Nandimedaram barrage-cum-pump house was given the name of Nandi barrage and pump house. Lakshmipuram pump house would be known as Gayatri pump house, the release said

