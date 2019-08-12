KCR Names Telangana Reservoirs and Pump Houses After Goddesses
The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project.
File photo of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to name reservoirs and pump houses after Goddesses.
The Anantagiri reservoir and pump house were named as Annapurna reservoir, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.
The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project.
Rao had earlier named five other barrages and pump houses under the Kaleswaram project after Goddesses.
Medigadda barrage was named as Lakshmi barrage, Kannepally pump house as Lakshmi pump house, Annaram barrage as Saraswati barrage and Siripuram pump house as Saraswati pump house.
Sundilla barrage was named as Parvati barrage and Golivada pump house as Parvati pump house.
Nandimedaram barrage-cum-pump house was given the name of Nandi barrage and pump house. Lakshmipuram pump house would be known as Gayatri pump house, the release said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Alexa, Add This to my Shopping Cart
- Maruti Suzuki to Launch Jimny SUV in India as the Second-Generation Gypsy - Report
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'
- Reliance Jio Hits 340 Million Subscriber Base, Becomes Biggest Telco in India