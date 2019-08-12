Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

KCR Names Telangana Reservoirs and Pump Houses After Goddesses

The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
KCR Names Telangana Reservoirs and Pump Houses After Goddesses
File photo of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to name reservoirs and pump houses after Goddesses.

The Anantagiri reservoir and pump house were named as Annapurna reservoir, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project.

Rao had earlier named five other barrages and pump houses under the Kaleswaram project after Goddesses.

Medigadda barrage was named as Lakshmi barrage, Kannepally pump house as Lakshmi pump house, Annaram barrage as Saraswati barrage and Siripuram pump house as Saraswati pump house.

Sundilla barrage was named as Parvati barrage and Golivada pump house as Parvati pump house.

Nandimedaram barrage-cum-pump house was given the name of Nandi barrage and pump house. Lakshmipuram pump house would be known as Gayatri pump house, the release said

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram