LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

KCR Plans 11-day Grand Ritual at Yadadri Temple, Promises More Funds For its Renovation

The deeply spiritual chief minister conducted an aerial survey and spot inspection of the ongoing work on Sunday and said the renovation work should ideally reflect the temple’s spirituality, artistic grandeur and greatness since time immemorial.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 5, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KCR Plans 11-day Grand Ritual at Yadadri Temple, Promises More Funds For its Renovation
The Telangana chief minister recently performed a five-day yagam at his farm house (Image:ANI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: After performing the five-day Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his Erravalli farm house, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao is gearing up for another massive yagam at the Yadadri temple once all renovation work is completed.

He is planning to perform the 11-day Sahasrastaka Kundayaga (with 1,008 yaga kundas) at the temple for which he wants to invite the President, Prime Minister, Vice-President, Union ministers, chief ministers of different states, governors and other dignitaries.

The deeply spiritual chief minister conducted an aerial survey and spot inspection of the ongoing work on Sunday and held a meeting with officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

He said the renovation work should ideally reflect the temple’s spirituality, artistic grandeur and greatness since time immemorial and assured of adequate budgetary provision for the same.

The chief minister said that since a temple is built with an aim to preserve it for posterity, every care should be taken during its construction.

The chief minister told the officials that a team should visit places of worship like the famed Vellore, Tanjavur and Akshardham temples renowned for their modern architecture and study the construction works in detail.

KCR said the grandeur of the Yadadri temple should be such that every citizen in the country would feel the urge to visit it at least once in their lifetime.

And, as the footfall is likely to increase manifold once the reconstruction and renovation works are completed, he said arrangements should be in place accordingly.

The chief minister also discussed the issue of constructions that might be taken up on the main hillock where the temple shrine is situated.

While the temple premises is spread over 302 acre, the main shrine, prakaras (outer part around the temple sanctum) and Madaveedhis (streets of the temple city) would occupy an area of 4.5 acre.

The chief minister has decided that on hilltop where the presiding deity, Lord Laxmi Narsimha Swamy, resides, should have all facilities to perform ‘vedika kriyas’ and good accommodation facilities to the visitors.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram