KCR Plans 11-day Grand Ritual at Yadadri Temple, Promises More Funds For its Renovation

After performing the five-day Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his Erravalli farm house, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao is gearing up for another massive yagam at the Yadadri temple once all renovation work is completed.He is planning to perform the 11-day Sahasrastaka Kundayaga (with 1,008 yaga kundas) at the temple for which he wants to invite the President, Prime Minister, Vice-President, Union ministers, chief ministers of different states, governors and other dignitaries.The deeply spiritual chief minister conducted an aerial survey and spot inspection of the ongoing work on Sunday and held a meeting with officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.He said the renovation work should ideally reflect the temple's spirituality, artistic grandeur and greatness since time immemorial and assured of adequate budgetary provision for the same.The chief minister said that since a temple is built with an aim to preserve it for posterity, every care should be taken during its construction.The chief minister told the officials that a team should visit places of worship like the famed Vellore, Tanjavur and Akshardham temples renowned for their modern architecture and study the construction works in detail.KCR said the grandeur of the Yadadri temple should be such that every citizen in the country would feel the urge to visit it at least once in their lifetime.And, as the footfall is likely to increase manifold once the reconstruction and renovation works are completed, he said arrangements should be in place accordingly.The chief minister also discussed the issue of constructions that might be taken up on the main hillock where the temple shrine is situated.While the temple premises is spread over 302 acre, the main shrine, prakaras (outer part around the temple sanctum) and Madaveedhis (streets of the temple city) would occupy an area of 4.5 acre.The chief minister has decided that on hilltop where the presiding deity, Lord Laxmi Narsimha Swamy, resides, should have all facilities to perform 'vedika kriyas' and good accommodation facilities to the visitors.