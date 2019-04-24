Take the pledge to vote

KCR Pulls Up Education Minister Over Intermediate Suicides, Waives Off Re-evaluation Fee

Expressing shock over suicides of students who failed in the intermediate examination, the CM appealed that no student should resort to suicide.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: With two more students of intermediate committing suicides for failing in examinations, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called an emergency meeting and reportedly reprimanded his education minister and officials concerned.

The total count is now 20.

The chief minister directed the officials to hold free of cost revaluation and recounting of failed candidates’ results. KCR has asked the officials to conduct an advanced supplementary examinations without scope for a year loss.

Parents and student unions have been mounting pressure on the government to conduct recounting and revaluation free of cost without collecting hefty fee of Rs 600 fee per paper.

Entrusting the job of recounting and revaluation to Education Secretary Janardhan Reddy, KCR asked to ensure the outsourcing agency involved in the process is capable to deal with such big data of results.

Expressing shock over suicides of students who failed in the intermediate examination, the CM appealed that no student should resort to suicide. Expressing his hurt and unhappiness over such incidents, he said: "Intermediate education is not the entire life. Failing in examination does not amount to failing in life. Life is precious.”

KCR is understood to have pulled up the minister and the officials in the meeting amid demands of the education minister’s sacking. This year, 9.74 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examination. Out of these 3.28 lakh failed which is nearly one-third of the total.

