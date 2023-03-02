KCR Sets BRS’ Plan in Motion, Appoints First Himanshu Tiwari General Secretary

In a bid to expand its footprints across the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed Himanshu Tiwari hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, as the party’s first national general secretary and set up divisional coordinators for six regions — Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nagapur and Amaravathi — areas where the party is hopeful of making some inroads.

A techie by profession, 31-year-old Tiwari joined KCR when the latter rebranded TRS to BRS on October 5, 2022. Before joining the BRS, Tiwari was part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and organised countrywide protests against the now-repealed three central farm laws.

As the party’s national general secretary, Tiwari has been tasked with mobilising farm leaders across the country, and talk to them about various farmer-centric schemes launched by the KCR government here in Telangana. According to a senior party leader, the first task is to focus on expanding the party in Maharashtra with an aim of contesting the local body polls.

KCR’s daughter and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha will also be overseeing the party’s organisational work in both Maharashtra and Odisha.

“After the successful public meeting of chief minister KCR in Nanded last month, our enrolment drive has gone up as many farm leaders, activists from Maharashtra have put their faith in KCR’s vision and that he is the only one who can bring about a change,” a senior party leader told CNN-News18.

Sources within the party said while KCR is will soon outline the national agenda of the BRS, he has made it clear that for now the party will only target bordering districts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh where there is a sizeable Telugu population. Odisha is also another state where is party is focusing on as former chief minister Giridhar Gamang is likely to lead the party there.

“While Telangana elections is our first priority, we are also ramping up our efforts for 2024 General elections, even if we manage to win one or two seats from any of these states, that in itself be a big win for us,” the senior leader quoted above said.

