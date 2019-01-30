English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR Supported PM Modi to Escape CBI Probe in ESI Hospital Scam, Claims Chandrababu Naidu
Naidu said the CBI had come to Hyderabad and conducted searches at KCR’s residence, after which he started supporting Narendra Modi.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Reuters)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Telanaga CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him of supporting Narendra Modi to get out of a criminal case.
Naidu claimed that the CBI had come to Hyderabad to probe the case and conducted searches at KCR’s residence. KCR bowed down and started supporting Modi due to the dear of the case, Naidu said, adding that the case was later washed down and dismissed, due to ‘no evidence’.
“PM Modi wants the political parties to surrender. If you question them, you will be booked. If you surrender, everything will be fine” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said in an all-party meeting held in Amaravati.
KCR was the minister for labour and employment in Manmohan Singh cabinet from 2004 to 2006. A case was registered against him in connection with the multi-crore ESI Hospital scam.
