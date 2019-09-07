KCR to Expand Telangana Cabinet on Sunday, KTR May Make a Comeback
Sundararajan will take over as the new Governor of Telangana on Sunday in place of ESL Narasimhan who stepped down on Saturday.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will expand his cabinet on Sunday. The Chief Minister decided to undertake the exercise (at 4 PM) on Sunday, which is an auspicious day of 'Dasami', an official releasesaid here Saturday night.
Rao has informed Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan about the Cabinet expansion, it said. Soundararajan will take over as the new Governor of Telangana on Sunday in place of E S L Narasimhan (who stepped down) on Saturday. In addition to Rao, the Cabinet comprises 11 members at present. The release said the cabinet would meet on Sunday evening to approve the budget.
There has been speculation and demands from some MLAs that Rao's son KT Rama Rao, who is working president of the ruling TRS, be taken into the council of ministers. Another notable absentee in the present cabinet is the Chief Minister's nephew and senior TRS MLA T Harish Rao, who had handled irrigation earlier.
His exclusion from the Cabinet after TRS came to power for the second time in December last year with a thumping majority came as a surprise to some.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Turns into Goofy Elvis Presley and Bollywood is Having the Loudest Laugh
- Malaika Arora's New Pic From Her Austria Vacay Has the Best Caption Ever
- Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds