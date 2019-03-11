English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be Finalised by Weekend
KCR is scheduled to address a number of public meetings and has asked the MLAs to mobilise at least two lakh people for each public rally
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao presents the vote-on-account budget in the assembly on Friday.(image credit: Twitter @trspartyonline)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on his Lok Sabha election campaign from 17th of this month from Karimnagar, a constituency termed as ‘lucky’ for him. It is the constituency from where KCR starts his campaign in every election.
On March 19, he will address a rally in his daughter Kavita’s constituency in Nizamabad.
KCR is scheduled to address a number of public meetings and has asked the MLAs to mobilise at least two lakh people for each public rally. The chief minister has asked his MLAs to ensure the victory of their local MP candidate. The state legislators were reminded that MPs worked hard during the recent Assembly elections to ensure victory of TRS MLAs and it was time for them to repay the gesture.
TRS’ working president KT Rama Rao has already started his campaign and is overseeing poll preparations.
KCR is expected to highlight his developmental and welfare activities in Telangana. He hopes to cash on the flagship programs like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyan Laxmi, Aasara pensions, Mission Kaktiya and Mission Bhageeratha to repeat his electoral victory of state polls.
TRS is contesting on 16 Lok Sabha seats while the party has left the Hyderabad seat for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
The party is in its final stage of finalising candidates. Though KCR gave tickets to most of the sitting MLAs in the last assembly elections, the trend might not be repeated this time. Two MPs - Ch Malla Reddy and Balka Suman - resigned and became MLAs after winning in recent state elections.
“We are omitting two to three sitting candidates from the list as they damaged the party's reputation,” KCR said in Monday’s legislature party meeting.
Several aspirants and sitting MPs are already boiling the midnight oil in the campaign field, trying to draw the attention of KCR. All 17 parliamentary segments in the state will face the polls in the first phase on April 11.
On March 19, he will address a rally in his daughter Kavita’s constituency in Nizamabad.
KCR is scheduled to address a number of public meetings and has asked the MLAs to mobilise at least two lakh people for each public rally. The chief minister has asked his MLAs to ensure the victory of their local MP candidate. The state legislators were reminded that MPs worked hard during the recent Assembly elections to ensure victory of TRS MLAs and it was time for them to repay the gesture.
TRS’ working president KT Rama Rao has already started his campaign and is overseeing poll preparations.
KCR is expected to highlight his developmental and welfare activities in Telangana. He hopes to cash on the flagship programs like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyan Laxmi, Aasara pensions, Mission Kaktiya and Mission Bhageeratha to repeat his electoral victory of state polls.
TRS is contesting on 16 Lok Sabha seats while the party has left the Hyderabad seat for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
The party is in its final stage of finalising candidates. Though KCR gave tickets to most of the sitting MLAs in the last assembly elections, the trend might not be repeated this time. Two MPs - Ch Malla Reddy and Balka Suman - resigned and became MLAs after winning in recent state elections.
“We are omitting two to three sitting candidates from the list as they damaged the party's reputation,” KCR said in Monday’s legislature party meeting.
Several aspirants and sitting MPs are already boiling the midnight oil in the campaign field, trying to draw the attention of KCR. All 17 parliamentary segments in the state will face the polls in the first phase on April 11.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- 'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video
- OnePlus 7 Could Launch With Truly-Wireless Earphones as CEO Pete Lau Hints at Improving Audio Technology
- This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results