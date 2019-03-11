KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be Finalised by Weekend

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on his Lok Sabha election campaign from 17th of this month from Karimnagar, a constituency termed as ‘lucky’ for him. It is the constituency from where KCR starts his campaign in every election.On March 19, he will address a rally in his daughter Kavita’s constituency in Nizamabad.KCR is scheduled to address a number of public meetings and has asked the MLAs to mobilise at least two lakh people for each public rally. The chief minister has asked his MLAs to ensure the victory of their local MP candidate. The state legislators were reminded that MPs worked hard during the recent Assembly elections to ensure victory of TRS MLAs and it was time for them to repay the gesture.TRS’ working president KT Rama Rao has already started his campaign and is overseeing poll preparations.KCR is expected to highlight his developmental and welfare activities in Telangana. He hopes to cash on the flagship programs like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyan Laxmi, Aasara pensions, Mission Kaktiya and Mission Bhageeratha to repeat his electoral victory of state polls.TRS is contesting on 16 Lok Sabha seats while the party has left the Hyderabad seat for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.The party is in its final stage of finalising candidates. Though KCR gave tickets to most of the sitting MLAs in the last assembly elections, the trend might not be repeated this time. Two MPs - Ch Malla Reddy and Balka Suman - resigned and became MLAs after winning in recent state elections.“We are omitting two to three sitting candidates from the list as they damaged the party's reputation,” KCR said in Monday’s legislature party meeting.Several aspirants and sitting MPs are already boiling the midnight oil in the campaign field, trying to draw the attention of KCR. All 17 parliamentary segments in the state will face the polls in the first phase on April 11.